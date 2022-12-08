Unlikely recruitment drive by ISRO at his campus, getting first investor through a LinkedIn message, $51 million fund are what the young space pioneer terms as 'streaks of luck'
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, was awarded the 'Order of the Mother of the Nation'.
The award is given in honour of the 'Mother of the Nation' Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).
Sheikh Hamdan was awarded the medal in recognition of his role and efforts in all humanitarian, social and cultural areas both locally and globally.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court awarded Sheikh Hamdan in the category of "Personality Supporting Community Issues," within the honorary category of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence.
Sheikh Theyab lauded the honouring of Sheikh Hamdan, noting that it was a well-deserved award for his significant efforts.
He also congratulated Sheikh Hamdan for receiving the distinguished medal, as well as the other winners in the sixth edition of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence.
During the programme's sixth session, several innovators and distinguished people from various fields and categories won awards.
