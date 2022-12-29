UAE: Sharjah Ruler to give higher monthly allowance to retired Emiratis from January 2

The two nations have enjoyed strong economic and strategic ties for decades, with many American companies setting up their regional head offices in Dubai
The Ruler of Sharjah announced on Thursday, December 29, the monthly allowance given to retired citizens in the emirate will be raised.
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said that the raise will be given to 1,000 people who need it, and that it will be provided until their standard of living increases. The decision will be implemented from January 2, 2023.
He added that 3,500 other retired citizens will receive the increment in due time.
This announcement applies not only to Sharjah citizens who used to work in the emirate, but also in other emirates.
ALSO READ:
The two nations have enjoyed strong economic and strategic ties for decades, with many American companies setting up their regional head offices in Dubai
Kirill from Uzbekistan and Rowena from the Philippines are the other lucky winners who won the same amount
This may be the largest prize money offered in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia
Industry executives say that they’re receiving not just inquiries from the companies but that some of the firms have already started to insure their employees
Health tech start-up has launched a virtual weight loss schedule which promises results that are based on each person’s unique metabolic data
Award-winning artists like Enrique Iglesias and Kylie Minogue are also set to take centre stage at two trendy spots in the city during the final hours of 2022
The expat plans to invest his winnings into his twin daughters’ futures