UAE: Sharjah Ruler to give higher monthly allowance to retired Emiratis from January 2

This announcement applies not only to citizens who used to work in the emirate, but also in other emirates

By Web Desk Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 3:13 PM

The Ruler of Sharjah announced on Thursday, December 29, the monthly allowance given to retired citizens in the emirate will be raised.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said that the raise will be given to 1,000 people who need it, and that it will be provided until their standard of living increases. The decision will be implemented from January 2, 2023.

He added that 3,500 other retired citizens will receive the increment in due time.

This announcement applies not only to Sharjah citizens who used to work in the emirate, but also in other emirates.

