UAE ranks among top nations with best senior managers, Sheikh Mohammed reveals

The UAE Cabinet has reviewed over 19 initiatives to transform the country into a ‘global capital of talent’. Taking to Twitter after chairing a Cabinet meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, highlighted how the country ranked second globally when it comes to senior managers.
He stressed the country seeks to enhance national talent by attracting expertise from around the world.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed said the Cabinet has approved 24 initiatives to double the country’s re-export industry over the next seven years. The 100 per cent target expansion will be done through the UAE’s network of 50 commercial offices around the world.
The Cabinet also reviewed the outcome of the work of the Supreme Committee for Free Trade Negotiations. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted how the country has signed comprehensive economic partnership agreements with four countries and is currently negotiating with “several others”, including Costa Rica.
