UAE President attends celebration to mark anniversary of armed forces unification

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during the UAE Armed Forces unification ceremony at Abu Mreikhah.Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 7:30 PM Last updated: Fri 5 May 2023, 7:37 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, attended a celebration marking the 47th anniversary of the unification of the armed forces.

The event included a variety of activities and performances all demonstrating the depth of national pride in the occasion and paying tribute to the historic decision to unify the armed forces on May 6, 1976. This decision remains a pivotal moment in the history of the UAE, as it strengthened the pillars of the country's union and served to safeguard its achievements while cementing its position in support of peace and stability.

During the celebration, participants reflected on the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow founding leaders who unified the armed forces and laid the foundations for a strong and proud nation. Their vision and leadership have enabled the UAE to continue looking to the future with confidence and ambition.

Upon President's arrival in the Abu Mureikha area, where the agreement to unify the armed forces was signed 47 years ago, he was welcomed by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lieutenant-General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; and several other senior commanders.

Sheikh Mohamed engaged in conversation with the assembled military leaders and retired service personnel, and also extended his congratulations to a number of military and civilian recipients of armed forces medals, in recognition of their efforts in various operations.

The senior leadership of the armed forces also presented His Highness the President with a souvenir model of the Abu Mureikha area headquarters, symbolising the significance of the location to the armed forces' unification.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation to current and former members of the armed forces, recognising their patriotic role and dedication to protecting the country's stability and enabling its continued progress.

The ceremony was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and a number of senior officials and commanders representing the various branches of the armed forces.

