UAE passes draft law banning personal advertising for medical professionals

It also sets 15 ethical requirements and obligations that define the duties of health professionals towards patients

File photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 5:25 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 5:27 PM

Members of the Federal National Council (FNC) approved a draft law that prohibits medical professionals in the country (except doctors and pharmacists) from publishing any personal advertising materials, or direct or indirect advertisements promoting themselves on any media platform.

The new law, which was issued unanimously by the members during their recent meeting, aims to regulate the practice of the health profession, protect society from illegal practices, and lay the standards necessary for practising the health profession, in order to achieve the best health services for the UAE community.

The draft law also sets 15 ethical requirements and obligations that define the duties of health professionals towards patients, stressing the need for them to refrain from selling any drugs, or promoting certain drugs or pharmaceutical products.

Among these ethical requirements include performing work within the scope of the licence granted to the practitioner and the licence of the health facility in which they work, knowing the federal and local legislation related to the practice of the health profession, adhering to its provisions, and following up on all amendments to it.

Other requirements includes performing their duties as required by the health profession accurately, honestly, and according to recognised scientific and technical principles, in a way that guarantees the necessary care for the patient. They must not exploit the patient’s need to obtain unlawful benefits for themselves or others, and must preserve the dignity and honour of their profession. They must also communicate and cooperate with other workers in the field of their profession.

According to the law, a medical practitioner must also adhere to the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Code of Ethical and Professional Conduct, record patient information accurately, informs the attending physician of information related to the patient within the limits of his competence, maintains the tools and devices he or she uses or entrusts to them and must report any malfunction.

The healthcare professional must also deal with all patients with respect and without discrimination.

The federal draft law on the practice of some health professions for non-doctors and pharmacists warned health professionals of four cases that may expose them to the cancelling of licenses authorizing them to practice the profession.

These include failure to abide by any of the licensing conditions, the issuance of a final disciplinary decision to revoke the license, the issuance of a final judgement prohibiting a healthcare professional from practising their profession, and finally not practising the health profession for the period specified by the executive regulations of this law.

