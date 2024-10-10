Thu, Oct 10, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 7, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

UAE Pass mandatory to access Mohre services from October 18

Those who are using usernames and passwords won't be able to log into the ministry's platforms

Published: Thu 10 Oct 2024, 4:48 PM

Updated: Thu 10 Oct 2024, 4:50 PM

Top Stories

'If we go back, we will be separated': Sharjah family desperate for support to regularise visa status

Video: Dubai Metro's Blue Line stations' new futuristic design revealed

UAE's cyber authority warns Samsung users of 28 'high-risk' vulnerabilities

Photo: File

Photo: File

Starting October 18, those accessing the platforms of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) need to log in with UAE Pass, it was announced on Thursday,

All other login details, including usernames and passwords, will be scrapped and replaced, Mohre said in an advisory.

Recommended For You

India: Ratan Tata, industry legend and national icon, dies at 86

'If we go back, we will be separated': Sharjah family desperate for support to regularise visa status

Dubai driver convicted after crash; victim claims Dh600,000 damages

Ratan Tata passes away: Indian PM Modi leads tributes after country 'loses giant'

Dubai students' passports stolen in Athens; team still bags silver in robotics contest

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The UAE Pass is the country's official digital identity for residents and citizens, offering its users access to all government services.


Mohre, like other entities across the UAE, has made its services easily accessible via its website, app and other online platforms.

Employers often use the ministry's channels to process the issuance and cancellation of work permits and employment contracts, among other documents. Those who employ domestic workers also use its platforms for necessary paperwork. Absconding reports are also filed online.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story