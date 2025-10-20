UAE influencers warned against hidden vape or smoking product promotions

Several UAE-based influencers have revealed that they are being inundated with offers from vape and smoking companies. They are frequently approached with proposals to feature products subtly in their content, such as holding a vape in videos or stories, or including it in any scenario, without any explicit advertising.

The UAE Media Council has reiterated that advertising related to alcoholic beverages, prohibited narcotic substances, tobacco, or smoking is strictly prohibited, whether the promotion is direct or indirect, overt or subtle. This includes indirect appearances of vape products in influencer content, as well as subsequent resharing or amplification through other accounts.

The UAE Media Council confirmed to Khaleej Times that the indirect promotion of vaping products by influencers on social media platforms constitutes a clear violation of federal media regulations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These campaigns are often followed by secondary content from affiliated accounts that reinforce the association between the influencer and the product, creating an indirect promotional narrative.

In their exclusive response, the Council stated: "Advertisements shall not include the promotion of alcoholic beverages, prohibited narcotic substances, tobacco, or smoking, whether directly or indirectly,” citing Article of the Cabinet Resolution concerning the Executive Regulation for the Federal Decree-Law Regulating the Media.

The Council emphasised that all forms of vape-related advertising are prohibited, regardless of whether the product is explicitly promoted or subtly featured in visual content. This includes any form of implicit endorsement, product placement, or content resharing that links influencers to smoking or vaping products.

“Advertising related to tobacco or smoking products, including vapes, is not permitted, regardless of whether the promotion is overt or subtle” the Media Council told Khaleej Times.

The UAE Media Council has introduced a mandatory Advertiser Permit system for individuals and entities publishing promotional content on social media.

This system is designed to protect the public from misleading or harmful content and to ensure accountability in advertising practices.

Permit holders must:

Comply with media content standards

Obtain prior approval from relevant authorities when required by law

Influencers and content creators who engage in promotional activity must now register and obtain the necessary permits before publishing any advertisement across digital platforms.

More details about the permit system are available at the council website.

The UAE Media Council reiterates its commitment to safeguarding societal values and public health, stating: “We urge all media professionals and digital creators to exercise full responsibility and transparency in their advertising practices.”

This firm stance comes amid increased scrutiny of influencer marketing practices in the UAE, as authorities tighten regulations around digital content and advertising transparency in line with national health and safety objectives.