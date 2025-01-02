Photo: X / Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

For the first time, the number of Emiratis employed in the UAE's private sector hit 131,000 in 2024 — marking a significant 350-per-cent increase, it was announced on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday summed up the country's record-breaking achievements for 2024 as he chaired the first Cabinet meeting of 2025.

The country's Emiratisation efforts — marked by stern reminders and strategic crackdowns on violators — have been bearing fruit. The Nafis programme and the benefits it provides, in particular, have been a key factor in this achievement, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Besides joining the workforce, more Emirati youth are also starting their own businesses. "Our young citizens launched 25,000 small and medium-sized companies that entered the country’s economic cycle," he said.

The Vice-President pointed out a series of other firsts and achievements that showed the UAE's remarkable growth in 2024: