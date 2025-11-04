UAE Government Annual Meetings kick off: 500 key officials to convene in Abu Dhabi

The seventh edition of the UAE Government Annual Meetings kicks off in Abu Dhabi today, bringing together over 500 key officials and leaders from various UAE government entities.

Chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, this year's edition will be held from November 4 to 6.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stated that this year’s agenda reflects the nation’s key priorities, such as family, identity, healthcare, the economy, investment and AI applications.

Proceedings actually commenced on Tuesday, Day 0, with the Economic Data Retreat, a session dedicated to using high-quality data to enhance decision-making across all sectors. Al Gergawi noted that, for the first time, a joint government exercise will be held to strengthen crisis response coordination and integration.



Meetings will be held between the Ministerial Development Council and five Executive Councils, and will feature a conversation that brings together government and private sector leaders. The UAE International Press Conference will also provide an open dialogue with local, regional and international media to highlight key national updates and achievements.



With over 40 main sessions and national briefings, the agenda will feature:

A panel discussion on leadership with Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah

A review of national anti-drug efforts by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority

A session with Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, titled ‘The Geopolitical Scene and the UAE’s Global Narrative’.





The agenda also focuses on citizen priorities where sessions will address the future of national housing, the performance of the UAE’s healthcare sector, and innovative solutions for traffic congestion. Furthermore, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala, will lead a keynote session on sovereign investment and strategic partnerships, outlining their impact and returns for the UAE, while Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity Council for the UAE Government, will deliver a session on the state of the UAE’s cybersecurity.



Al Gergawi noted that discussions within the ‘Pulse of the Nation’ space will focus on systems and policies to support Emirati families. The meetings will also see the launch of new initiatives aimed at enhancing the UAE’s global leadership in social and economic sectors.



The event will conclude by honouring outstanding Union Teams, winners of the UAE Order for Culture and Creativity, and winners of the 2nd UAE AI Award.



Initiated in 2017 under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Meetings bring together UAE leadership, ministers and officials from all government entities, with the aim of unifying government action at a national level, and ensuring all sectors are aligned in pursuing the nation’s ambitious developmental vision.