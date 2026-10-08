UAE decriminalises attempted suicide in crimes and penalties law amendment
The amendments were made as part of its continued efforts to advance criminal public policy and the efficiency of the national legislative system
- PUBLISHED: Thu 8 Oct 2026, 4:57 PM UPDATED: Thu 8 Oct 2026, 5:01 PM
The UAE government has issued a federal decree-law amending some provisions of the Crimes and Penalties Law.
Key amendments include decriminalizing attempted suicide which supports handling such cases from a preventive, therapeutic and humanitarian perspective and encourage victims to seek help and receive early intervention.
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