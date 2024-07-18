UAE declares July 18 as Union Pledge Day

Photo: UAEGov/X

Today, July 18, is a red-letter day in the country's history — a pivotal meeting on this day set the stage for the establishment of the UAE federation on December 2, 1971. The country’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, and the Rulers of other emirates signed the declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution while announcing the official name of the UAE.

And to mark the occasion the President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed declared July 18 as Union Pledge Day. He added that Union Pledge Day is an occasion to commemorate the country's journey, draw lessons and morals for the present and future.

The President took to social media to make the announcement.