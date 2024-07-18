UAE declares July 18 as Union Pledge Day

Al Dhaid University will focus on extracting the sweetener completely pesticide-free
Today, July 18, is a red-letter day in the country's history — a pivotal meeting on this day set the stage for the establishment of the UAE federation on December 2, 1971. The country’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, and the Rulers of other emirates signed the declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution while announcing the official name of the UAE.
And to mark the occasion the President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed declared July 18 as Union Pledge Day. He added that Union Pledge Day is an occasion to commemorate the country's journey, draw lessons and morals for the present and future.
The President took to social media to make the announcement.
"On this day in 1971, the Founding Father and his brothers the Rulers signed the declaration of the Union and the UAE Constitution while announcing the name of our country: the United Arab Emirates. In preparation for the nation’s establishment on 2 December, it was a historic day on which they laid the foundations of the Union. Today, we declare 18 July as Union Pledge Day, a national occasion to celebrate the history of our country and the blessed journey towards establishing the Union."
Union Pledge Day is the fourth national occasion in the UAE after Union Day, Flag Day, and Commemoration Day.
Union Pledge Day aims to promote the national values and principles established by the late Sheikh Zayed and other Rulers, which remain the foundation of the nation's journey. The day will also raise awareness among youth on the country’s history and the sacrifices and efforts made to achieve this historic union.
