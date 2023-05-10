UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

Israeli operation resulted in death and injury of numerous people

By WAM Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 7:37 AM Last updated: Wed 10 May 2023, 7:38 AM

The UAE condemned the Israeli operation that targeted areas in the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the death and injury of numerous people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) called on Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region.

