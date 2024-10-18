UAE approves new project to build, expand water dams in 13 residential areas

As many as nine water dams will be built in a new package of construction projects in the UAE, it was announced on Friday,

The mega plan, which falls under the 'Initiatives of the UAE President', is aimed at increasing the country's water storage capacity to 8 million cubic metres, boosting rainwater collection, and preventing floods in residential areas. The project also seeks to bolster the nation's infrastructure in response to climate change.

Besides building new water storage facilities, the plan covers the expansion of two existing dams and a group of rubble barriers.

The project will be implemented within 19 months in 13 residential areas, including:

Sharjah's Shis area and Khorfakkan city

Ajman's Masfout area

Ras Al Khaimah's Shaam and Al Fahalin

Fujairah's Mohammed Bin Zayed City and Al Hail, Al Qaryah, Qidfa, Marbah, Dhadna, Al Seiji and Al Ghazimri

More to follow