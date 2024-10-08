UAE approves largest federal budget in history

Wed, Oct 09, 2024 | Rabī‘ ath-thānī 6, 1446 | DXB °C

UAE approves Dh71.5-billion federal budget for 2025, largest in history

Majority of the budget will go to social development and pensions and government affairs

The UAE Cabinet on Tuesday approved the 2025 federal budget of Dh71.5 billion — the largest in the country's history.

The budget —which "reflected the strength of the UAE economy and sustainability of resources" — was approved in a meeting chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.


The federal budget for 2024 was Dh64.06 billion, 1.6 per cent more than the budget for the previous year (Dh63.066 billion). In 2022, the UAE had allocated a total federal budget of Dh252.3 billion for the years 2023 to 2026.


For 2025, majority of the UAE budget would go to social development and pensions (39 per cent) and government affairs (35.7 per cent) with Dh25.57 billion, the authorities said.

Under social development fund of Dh27.859 billion, here are the allocations:

  • Dh10.914 billion for public and higher education programmes
  • Dh5.745 billion for healthcare and community prevention services
  • Dh3.744 billion for social affairs
  • Dh5.709 billion for pensions
  • Dh1.746 billion for public services

Some Dh2.864 billion (4 per cent) would be spent on financial investments, and Dh2.581 billion (3.6 per cent) on the infrastructure and economic sector.

Other federal expenses amount to Dh12.624 billion, accounting for 17.7 per cent of the budget.

