UAE: 88% drop in collective labour disputes in Q1 2023, says ministry

4 per cent increase recorded in the number of workers and companies registered in its system and wage protection programme

By Wam Published: Thu 18 May 2023, 9:18 PM

In the first quarter of 2023, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation reported an 88 per cent drop in collective labour disputes compared to 2022.

It also said that the number of grievances it helped settle amicably rose by 81 percent during the same reporting period.

The ministry told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that these disputes have decreased because of the country's effective labour policies, which ensure fairness and flexibility in the labour market.

It has also adopted a system of monitoring and inspection to ensure that labour laws are followed, and relevant goals are met.

The ministry reported a 4 per cent increase in the number of workers and companies registered in its system and wage protection programme compared to 2022.

The ministry believes that the UAE's flexible and diverse economy and labour policies, and effective and adaptable legislations have led to more workers and companies to register in its system.

This growth reflects the attractive working environment in the country, which is aided by appropriate laws and regulations, it added.

In April, the ministry announced that the number of private sector companies registered on its system increased by 11 per cent in 2022 compared to 2021, while the number of registered workers increased by 13 per cent.

