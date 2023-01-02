Sheikh Mohammed announces 5 top priorities for UAE in new year 2023

'We start a new journey in 2023, in which we compete with ourselves and race against time, so that our country becomes the best in the world,” says Dubai Ruler

Photo: Twitter

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 3:20 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Jan 2023, 3:32 PM

The UAE has announced five priorities for the government in 2023. This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired the first Cabinet meeting of the new year.

Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Mohammed outlined the five priorities:

1. National identity and its consolidation.

2. Environment and sustainability.

3. Educational system and the development of its vision, indicators and outputs.

4. Emiratisation and its acceleration.

5. Expanding the UAE’s international economic partnerships.

“In 2022, the UAE was among the top five countries in the world in 339 developmental, economic and social indicators. Today, we start a new journey in 2023, in which we compete with ourselves and race against time, so that our country becomes the best in the world,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

