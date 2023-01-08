Sheikh Hamdan meets top govt officials to review Dubai's 10-year economic agenda

Assuming that she dropped it somewhere during a traffic accident back in her home country, she did not submit a missing report to the city's authorities
The Dubai Crown Prince has chaired a meeting of top government officials to review the roadmap to implement the emirate’s ambitious 10-year economic agenda.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had last week launched the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade, and consolidate its position among the top three global cities.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, said he met with senior government officials to review the D33 plan and its first 10 transformational projects.
“We are ready to realise Sheikh Mohammed’s vision to establish the world’s most successful economic model,” he tweeted.
D33 includes 100 transformative projects, with economic targets of Dh32 trillion over the next 10 years.
It was announced earlier that a unified Dubai commercial licence and consolidated support for high-potential SMEs are among the first set of projects that will be launched as part of the agenda.
