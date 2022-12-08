Sharjah Crown Prince appoints new director of DTPS

He issued a decision promoting Eng Hamad Juma Al Shamsi to the rank of Director of the Department of Town Planning and Survey

Photo: WAM

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 2:06 PM

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, has issued Council Decision No. (32) of 2022 promoting and appointing a director for the Department of Town Planning and Survey (DTPS).

The decision stipulates that Eng. Hamad Juma Al Shamsi shall be promoted to the rank of Director on the Special Employment System in the Government of Sharjah, and shall be appointed as the Director of the Department of Town Planning and Survey.

