Sheikh Mohammed announces 2026 results of government star rating system

The UAE Vice President has revealed the results of the latest cycle of the UAE Government Services Star Rating System, that classifies government services on the basis of user experience.

Evaluation for the sixth cycle was done on 179 service channels across 27 government entities, and the Fujairah Traffic and Licensing Services Center topped the list with a 7-star classification.

"Our vision for government services was set years ago," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who also serves as Ruler of Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"We want a government that anticipates people's needs and exceeds their expectations, and makes their lives easier and better," he said.

The results of the sixth cycle of the Federal Government Service Channels Classification and Evaluation 2026 are as follows:

There has been a 5 per cent improvement in performance at service centres.

The evaluation found a 4 per cent improvement in performance on digital channels.

There has been a 13 per cent improvement in performance at contact centres.

The Traffic and Licensing Services Center in Fujairah was awarded seven stars.

The most advanced channels were found at: - The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Fujairah, which received six stars - The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, Customer Happiness Center in Ras Al Khaimah, which received six stars - The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Contact Center, which received five stars

The UAE Government launched the Global Star Rating System for Services in 2011, under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed, to transform the way government services are delivered and raise their efficiency and quality to the highest global standards.

The system rates government service channels on a scale of 2 to 7 stars, using criteria that measure service quality, delivery efficiency and customer experience. A comprehensive update in 2019 refreshed the evaluation criteria to keep pace with technological change, with a sharper focus on customer experience, digital services and proactive delivery.