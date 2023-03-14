Entry, residency, work permits: 10 new e-services now available on one-stop UAE govt portal

Over 2,000 volunteers from various nationalities packed 1,800 boxes in just two hours
Abu Dhabi has announced that its unified services system, TAMM, now hosts its first batch of services. A number of Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) services have been added to the ecosystem, making it the first federal entity to provide its services through TAMM.
At its current launch stage, TAMM provides 10 MoHRE services:
1. Issuing new work permit
2. Issuing new entry permit for domestic workers
3. Issuing new residency permit for domestic workers
4. Renewing residency permit for domestic workers
5. Cancelling residency permit for domestic workers
6. Opening domestic worker's sponsorship file
7. Changing status for domestic workers
8. Issuing new work contract for domestic workers
9. Amending work contract for domestic workers
10. Cancelling entry permit for domestic workers
More MoHRE services will be added as customers grow more familiar with the platform.
The Abu Dhabi Government Unified Services Ecosystem TAMM is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region. It enriches customer experience by employing the latest innovative technologies and converting them into easy-to-use tools. It transforms the way government services are provided to customers, empowering them to seamlessly carry out their government transactions through a single platform.
TAMM has been recognised by the United Nations as one of the world's leading practitioners in the field of digital government services.
