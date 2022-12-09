Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed partially amends law on judicial authorities

Several inspection judges will be appointed through a decree that will be issued by the Dubai Ruler

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 2:59 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 3:03 PM

The Judicial Inspection Department has been renamed Judicial Inspection Authority.

This comes as part of Law No. (24) of 2022 that was issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE. It partially amends Law No. (13) of 2016.

The title of the authority's head has also been changed from "director of the Judicial Inspection Department" to "president of the Judicial Inspection Authority".

The law replaced clauses No. (2), (33) and (63) of the original law, related to the grades and job titles of employees of the courts and public prosecution.

Several inspection judges will be appointed through a decree that will be issued by the Dubai Ruler.

ALSO READ:

The president of the Dubai Judicial Council are set to issue regulations governing the authority’s administrative, financial and technical operations, including HR matters, subject to Dubai Government HR Law No. (8) of 2018 until the issuance of specific HR regulations as prescribed in the Law.

Law No. (24) is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also issued Decrees No. (47), (48), (49), (50), and (51) related to the appointment and promotion of judges in Dubai Courts and members of the Public Prosecution.