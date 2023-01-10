Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed meets Serbian PM, discusses collaboration in media sector

He said the visit will serve to strengthen the relationship between UAE and Serbia

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today met with Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia, and her accompanying delegation at the Government of Dubai Media Office.

The Serbian Prime Minister is currently on a visit to the UAE. The trip is aimed at exploring new opportunities for bilateral cooperation between the two countries. It will also touch upon exchange of expertise and best practices in government excellence, with a focus on future-oriented sectors including media and strategic communications.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said the visit will serve to boost collaboration and strengthen the relationship between UAE and Serbia.

“The UAE and Serbia have a robust relationship rooted in common interests and shared values, which has steadily grown in strength under the directives of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Aleksandar Vučić, President of Serbia," he said. "The cooperation between the two countries has led to fruitful outcomes that serve the development goals and interests of the people of both nations. We look forward to further expanding collaboration and learning from each other to enhance various aspects of government excellence."

“Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are working to exchange knowledge and create new strategic partnerships that will advance our mutual goals."

Speaking about media and government communications, the Chairman said that the Dubai Media Office is eager to share its expertise with its Serbian counterpart. This is part of a broader programme of "knowledge sharing and collaboration between the governments of both countries."

The Serbian Prime Minister expressed her appreciation for Dubai’s remarkable global success. She also praised Dubai’s recent accomplishments including the successful hosting of Expo 2020 Dubai, which provided over 190 participating nations, including Serbia.

The meeting was attended by Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and members of the Council including Hala Badri, Malek Al Malek, Issam Kazim and Mohammed Al Mulla, in addition to Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Council. On the Serbian side, the meeting was also attended by Mihailo Jovanović, Minister of Information and Telecommunications of Serbia.

