Dubai Ruler announces new law to protect antiquities, archaeological sites

The law aims to enhance understanding of the historical, cultural, and architectural significance of archaeological sites and artefacts in Dubai

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 22 May 2026, 11:47 AM UPDATED: Fri 22 May 2026, 11:58 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, has announced a new law on antiquities and archaeological sites in the emirate.

The law applies to existing and newly discovered archaeological sites and artefacts across all land, marine, and mountainous areas of Dubai, including special development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Recommended For You

Indian goats flown to UAE ahead of Eid Al Adha, prices from Dh800

Indian goats flown to UAE ahead of Eid Al Adha, prices from Dh800

Iran reviews US truce proposal as Trump willing to wait few days for 'right answers'

Iran reviews US truce proposal as Trump willing to wait few days for 'right answers'

US Secretary of State Rubio hopes Pakistani talks with Iran will advance peace deal

US Secretary of State Rubio hopes Pakistani talks with Iran will advance peace deal

UAE's Gargash slams ‘bully’ Iran, calls Hormuz control plan 'pipe dream'

UAE's Gargash slams ‘bully’ Iran, calls Hormuz control plan 'pipe dream'

US Secretary of State Rubio hopes Pakistani talks with Iran will advance peace deal

US Secretary of State Rubio hopes Pakistani talks with Iran will advance peace deal

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Objectives of the law:

  • To preserve, document, and classify antiquities discovered in Dubai to support their conservation and restoration

  • To raise awareness of Dubai's antiquities and archaeological sites, and highlight their historical, cultural, and architectural significance

  • To establish regulations that ensure their protection, support their optimal use, and provide an enabling institutional environment for managing and regulating archaeological activities in Dubai

The law designates the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority as the entity responsible for overseeing antiquities and archaeological sites across the emirate.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

US Secretary of State Rubio hopes Pakistani talks with Iran will advance peace deal

2

Indian goats flown to UAE ahead of Eid Al Adha, prices from Dh800

3

Iran President says 'mutual respect in diplomacy' safer than war

4

UAE's new salary rule: Fines, work permit, travel bans for delayed pay explained

5

UAE Eid Al Adha: Can private sector employees take Monday off for a 9-day holiday break?