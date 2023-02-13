Dubai Ruler meets with finance ministers, central bank governors participating in Arab Fiscal Forum

The event was held as part of the preliminary activities of the World Government Summit

By Web Desk Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 12:37 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Arab ministers, governors of banks and central banks of Arab nations, and heads of regional and international financial institutions participating in the annual Arab Fiscal Forum.

Sheikh Mohammed met the delegates in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The Forum, held today, was organised as part of the preliminary activities of the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023, which is set to begin in Dubai tomorrow.

Welcoming the participants, His Highness highlighted the importance of exchanging knowledge and expertise with Arab governments to achieve sustainable development. The meeting also discussed the importance of the WGS in enhancing excellence in government and promoting cooperation between Arab nations.

The finance ministers hoped their countries and the UAE could further strengthen cooperation. They also noted that the WGS provides an excellent opportunity to showcase their expertise and learn about the latest developments in the field of government work.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organization; Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Managing Director of the WGS.

This year’s edition of the WGS will bring together more than 250 ministers and more than 10,000 government officials, thought leaders and experts from across the world. The Summit’s agenda includes more than 220 sessions, where more than 300 global speakers, thought leaders, experts and decision-makers will share visions and discuss ideas and strategies for the future.

ALSO READ: