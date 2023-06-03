All UAE institutions committed to protect constitutional, legal rights of citizens, residents, visitors, says Attorney-General

All measures carried out by security entities are in compatibility with the rules stated by the Constitution and laws

All UAE institutions are committed to respect and protect the constitutional and legal rights of every citizen, resident and visitor in the nation's territory, Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, has affirmed.

In a statement on Saturday, the Attorney-General said that all measures taken by security entities and agencies in the UAE are carried out in accordance with UAE laws, under the supervision of the Public Prosecution in its capacity as the representative of society. These include monitoring and recording of conversations, telephones and correspondences, when there is evidence of a violation to the law, and only carried out upon the exclusive approval of the Attorney-General.

Dr Al Shamsi noted that these procedures are carried out in compatibility with the rules stated by the Constitution and laws, and under the full supervision of the competent judicial authority.

He added that any violation of these applicable rules in the course of their enforcement would result in accountability and severe punishment, to protect the individuals' freedoms and basic human rights in the UAE.

