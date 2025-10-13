Gitex 2025: Now, test the purity of your jewellery in just 40 seconds in Dubai

[Editor's note: From smart cars to dancing robots, follow Khaleej Times' live blog to catch real-time updates about Gitex 2025.]

UAE residents and visitors will be able to test the purity of their jewellery in just 40 seconds, thanks to a new system unveiled by Dubai Municipality (DM) on the first day of Gitex 2025. The Smart Gold and Jewellery Testing Lab is one of the first laboratories in the world to offer self-service testing for precious metals.

It leverages the Internet of Things (IoT), AI and machine learning to fast-track testing procedures while increasing their efficiency and accuracy. Those wanting to test the purity of their gold, silver or platinum jewellery can use the kiosk which will soon be available across the emirate and pay Dh40 to get the results instantly.

According to Hind Mahmoud, Director of Dubai Central Laboratory Department, tourist feedback led to the development of the system. “A lot of tourists told us that they wanted a way to quickly check the purity of the gold they are buying, before leaving the souq,” she said. “They were here for a short time, and they needed the results within an hour or so. Right now, we have the option for people to test their jewellery at the Central Laboratory in Karama. However, it will take seven days. That’s how we came up with the idea of a self-testing system which would give the purity of their ornaments in just 40 seconds.”

How it works

A prototype of the system was on display at the Gitex exhibition on Monday. Those wanting to test their jewellery can do so by putting the pieces one by one into sample testing slot on the machine. Payments can be made by card on the system.

“Prior to the testing, an educational video will be shown to help the users understand how the testing will work,” said Hind. “The videos will be available in multiple languages.”

She said that the machine would be placed in several places across Dubai including in malls and the Gold Souq by the beginning of 2026. “When we roll it out, it will be placed in an enclosed cabinet space so that users can feel secure when testing their purchases.”

She said that while the current machine could only test the purity of jewellery per piece, newer machines would be able to test entire sets in one go. She added that the next iteration of the system would be capable of testing the authenticity of diamonds and gemstones as well.

According to her, this innovation boosts consumer confidence and elevates the quality of services within the gold and jewellery sector.