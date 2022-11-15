Goodyear powers fourth edition of Khaleej Times Desert Drive 2022

The event will flag off from Ras Al Khaimah on November 26

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 2:50 PM

Over 1,000 thrill seekers will get the opportunity to conquer the UAE Desert this winter and experience ultra-high performance tires from Goodyear at the Khaleej Times Desert Drive 2022.

Goodyear Middle East & Africa, has come onboard the Khaleej Times (KT) Desert Drive 2022 as its Strategic Sponsor. The event, in its fourth edition, will flag off from Ras Al Khaimah on November 26th. As a Strategic sponsor this year, the Goodyear team, together with their exclusive UAE distributor Swaidan Trading Company LLC, will also ensure that all vehicles are desert-ready before they hit the sand.

KT Desert Drive will cruise through varying levels of challenging terrain on the way to the final camp. Perfect for both adventure junkies and newbies — as well as families — the self-driven journey will give residents a chance to explore the desert, allaying their concerns with the expert marshals who will be with them every step of the way.

Keeping the new normal in mind, KT Desert Drive prioritizes participants’ ultimate comfort, safety and security. Enhanced health and safety measures will be applied throughout the journey as they enjoy an exhilarating drive through the magnificent and ever-changing sand dunes of Ras Al Khaimah.

Khaled Arafa, General Manager for Middle East & Africa Goodyear said, “Goodyear is pleased to be collaborating with Khaleej Times as the Strategic Sponsor of Desert Drive 2022. A tire industry leader for almost 125 years, Goodyear tires have been trusted by UAE drivers for almost 40years. Our on-and-off-road products are derived from our winning tradition in the world’s toughest motorsport series, such as the World Endurance Championship. Just recently, our tires are again put to the test in the 8 Hours of Bahrain, FIA World Endurance Championship.”

He also adds, “I am sure participants in this year’s Desert Drive will have an unforgettable adventure. In addition to the thrill of desert driving, participants will also experience the performance of our award-winning tires, which has earned a stellar reputation for their high quality and durability under the harshest condition.”

Experience the thrill of driving through RAK’s shifting sand dunes on an adventure Desert Drive perfect for the outdoor enthusiast and nature lover. You will be picked up from a 5-star property and transported to the tour starting point, where a professional guide will provide instructions. With a safety team to back you up, a spectacular day out in the desert and plenty of fun and food, it’s the best way to experience the UAE’s stellar outdoors.

Besides the Strategic sponsor, Khaleej Times Desert Drive is also supported by Trading Enterprises - Jeep - Lead Sponsor, Castrol - EXCLUSIVE LUBRICANT PARTNER, Nature valley- Nutrition Sponsor, CAFU – Mobile Fueling Partner, Agthia – Water Partner, Baskin Robbins – Gold Sponsor, Al Hamra – Hospitality Partner and supported by Jeepers Edition.

