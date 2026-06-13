Gold dress weighing over 10 kg, new diamond designs unveiled in Sharjah

A dress made of more than 10kg of pure gold and valued at approximately Dh5 million is making its debut in Sharjah, which has drawn visitors to one of the region's largest jewellery exhibitions.

The creation, which is officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's most expensive gold dress, is among the standout attractions at the 57th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show.

Manufactured in the UAE, the 21-karat gold dress has been brought to the exhibition by Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery. The current edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show is featuring exclusive collections, rare pieces and record-breaking creations from leading local jewellery brands.

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Alongside the gold dress, leading local jewellery houses are showcasing new collections, rare gemstones and one-of-a-kind creations aimed at high-end buyers.

Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery said the dress weighs more than 10kg and is valued at approximately Dh5 million. The company is also introducing a portfolio of new jewellery collections launched during the 57th edition of the exhibition.

Salem Al-Shueibi Jewellery is using the event to launch the Aura Mosa collection in collaboration with Emirati designer Shamma Al Hallami. The company is also displaying creations from its Sheikha Hind collection, launched last year, in addition to unveiling more than 500 new diamond designs.

Arabian Gold and Diamond is showcasing several Guinness World Record creations, including the Union Frame, a jewellery artwork featuring iconic landmarks from all seven emirates, as well as the world's largest mirror and the world's largest Mertasha jewellery piece.

Jawhara Jewellery is presenting luxury designs including its Palm Collection, featuring 18-karat gold pieces set with natural diamonds and gemstones such as rubies, emeralds and sapphires. The company is also displaying exclusive pearl jewellery and bespoke diamond bridal sets produced as one-of-a-kind creations, with only a single piece made from each design.