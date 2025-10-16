  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 16, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 24, 1447 | Fajr 05:00 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.1°C

New festival at Expo City Dubai allows children to play with goats on rooftop

Terra has invited some playful guests to its rooftop garden — five pygmy goats that kids and families can learn about and interact with

Published: Thu 16 Oct 2025, 4:15 PM

Updated: Thu 16 Oct 2025, 4:29 PM

Top Stories

Dubai's new trackless tram to be connected to Metro, will ease road congestion

Dubai's new trackless tram to be connected to Metro, will ease road congestion

Cats fighting bear, fake investments: UAE officials warn deepfake videos can trick anyone

Cats fighting bear, fake investments: UAE officials warn deepfake videos can trick anyone

AI-system to handle UAE work permit applications, reduce human intervention

AI-system to handle UAE work permit applications, reduce human intervention

Bored of doing the same weekend activities with your kids every weekend? Expo City Dubai has got your back!

This October and November, a charming new attraction has been introduced at Terra in Expo City. The sustainability-themed building has invited some playful guests to its rooftop garden — five pygmy goats.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Rory McIlroy’s Indian debut: A star arrives, and a nation looks beyond cricket

thumb-image

Aid trucks roll into Gaza as dispute over hostage bodies is paused

thumb-image

UAE: Couples can now marry online in Abu Dhabi for Dh800 via TAMM App

thumb-image

Indian Maoist rebel leader and 60 fighters surrender

thumb-image

UAE’s health ministry asks private firms to ‘invest in public trust’ on data safety

 

The family-friendly Goat Festival gives kids a fun chance to learn more about these cute farm animals and the role they play in keeping gardens healthy. The festival will be held on October 25 and 26, and then again on November 1 and 2. Children — and adults — can meet the goats up close on a guided walking tour that happens every 30 minutes, and learn more about the connection between animals and the land we live on.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Families can also experience the Rescue Animal Encounter, where they can meet and learn about rescued and rehabilitated animals.

Apart from the tour, kids can indulge in fun activities such as making bookmarks, goat masks, footprint art, and more! They can also plant their own mini gardens.

A game zone called 'Be The GOAT' will be open for children to play by themselves as well. The festival will be open from 10am to 6pm on the four days. It is an indoor-outdoor experience, and tickets cost Dh50 each for anyone over the age of three — entry is free for those under three. Tickets are available on the official website.