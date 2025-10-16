New festival at Expo City Dubai allows children to play with goats on rooftop

Bored of doing the same weekend activities with your kids every weekend? Expo City Dubai has got your back!

This October and November, a charming new attraction has been introduced at Terra in Expo City. The sustainability-themed building has invited some playful guests to its rooftop garden — five pygmy goats.

The family-friendly Goat Festival gives kids a fun chance to learn more about these cute farm animals and the role they play in keeping gardens healthy. The festival will be held on October 25 and 26, and then again on November 1 and 2. Children — and adults — can meet the goats up close on a guided walking tour that happens every 30 minutes, and learn more about the connection between animals and the land we live on.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Families can also experience the Rescue Animal Encounter, where they can meet and learn about rescued and rehabilitated animals.

Apart from the tour, kids can indulge in fun activities such as making bookmarks, goat masks, footprint art, and more! They can also plant their own mini gardens.

A game zone called 'Be The GOAT' will be open for children to play by themselves as well. The festival will be open from 10am to 6pm on the four days. It is an indoor-outdoor experience, and tickets cost Dh50 each for anyone over the age of three — entry is free for those under three. Tickets are available on the official website.