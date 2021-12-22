GMU students, faculty showcase nearly 100 research studies, posters

The 2-day event presents results of observational, experimental studies

Representational image

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 8:46 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 8:47 PM

Students, faculty and experts of the Gulf Medical University (GMU) have presented nearly a hundred studies and posters during its Annual Research Day, a two-day event held recently.

This year, there were a total of 42 paper presentations, including 54 posters, covering observational and experimental studies conducted in multiple settings, from the university hospital to the community and the laboratory.

“Since the inclusion of research in the strategic plan of GMU, we have made significant achievements. We aim to bring the best of technology and innovation and combine them with GMU’s teaching practices, so that our students stay up-to-date with the latest developments,” said professor Salem Chouaib, vice-chancellor for research and director of Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine.

ALSO READ:

The university has created unique technological platforms and an outstanding infrastructure for research on imaging, functional genomics, and sequencing with NGS facility. This has allowed its team to establish the first liquid biopsy facility in the region, a zebra fish facility, and a platform for drug discovery, which will help train researchers and students.

Speaking at the opening of the event, professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of Gulf Medical University, said Research Day was introduced to foster greater collaboration between different medical and health sciences faculties and nurture a culture of interdisciplinary research.

“I sincerely hope these research studies will serve as a nidus for greater innovation and translation research in the future,” he added.

Every year, GMU sets aside two full days to present the research studies conducted in the university, allowing its community to learn and benefit from the new knowledge that has been generated.