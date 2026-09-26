Global Village VIP Packs go on sale today with limited quantities available

Global Village has launched its Season 31 VIP Packs, and for the first time, they're being sold exclusively through Coca-Cola Arena's website. The sale of the highly anticipated packs began at 10am on Saturday.

The packs are among the destination's most anticipated seasonal offerings, and quantities are limited.

According to the website, there were some limitations on how the sale could be accessed due to the anticipated high traffic. Those who log in have 10 minutes to enter the site and 15 minutes to complete the transaction.

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The Season 31 packs

For Season 31, Global Village has reimagined its VIP Packs around a new "Global Village Story Book" concept. The pack itself becomes a collectible, inspired by the destination's milestone journey.

It also reflects Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's Dubai vision and the city's spirit of bringing communities together.

Inside, buyers will find seven Season 31 pins honouring the UAE, along with a selection of premium Global Village experiences and benefits.

And there's a bonus that one lucky VIP Pack holder will uncover a cheque worth Dh31,000.

With six VIP and Mega Pack options available for Season 31, guests can choose the pack that best suits how they want to experience Global Village throughout the season.

Here are the prices of the packs

The Diamond VIP Pack is priced at Dh7,900

Platinum at Dh 3,490,

Gold at Dh 2,490 and

Silver at Dh 1,890.

Meanwhile, the returning Mega Gold and Mega Silver VIP Packs will combine Global Village’s premium privileges with bundled Dubai Parks and Resorts seasonal passes or tickets. Priced at Dh4,990 and Dh 3,490 respectively, the Mega Packs offer even greater value for families and frequent guests.

Buyers were advised that quantities of the pack were limited, and each Emirates ID is eligible to purchase one VIP Pack only. To activate VIP Pack benefits, guests must register their pack on the website using their vehicle plate number.

Season 31 of Global Village is scheduled to open on October 14, 2026, and will run for over seven months until May 2027. Operation under the theme 'A More Wonderful World', it will bring back its entertainment, dining, and shopping attractions for its visitors.