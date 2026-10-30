Global Village to celebrate UAE Flag Day with 700-drone show

Dubai’s Global Village will mark UAE Flag Day on Tuesday, November 3, with a special drone show celebrating the country’s pride, unity and identity.

Scheduled for 8pm, the display will feature 700 illuminated drones forming aerial patterns in the red, green, white and black of the UAE flag.

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The show will be the centrepiece of the evening’s celebrations, with families and visitors invited to gather for the tribute.

UAE flags will be displayed throughout Global Village, while key landmarks will be illuminated in the national colours. Visitors will also receive flags on arrival so they can take part in the celebrations.

Those looking to explore Emirati culture can visit the UAE Pavilion, where traditional handicrafts, local products and Emirati specialities will be on offer. The pavilion gives visitors an opportunity to shop, sample local flavours and discover more about the country’s heritage.

Guests can also explore Global Village’s international shopping and dining options during their visit.

Tickets are available through the official Global Village website, mobile app and ticket counters at the gates. Further updates will be shared on globalvillage.ae and the destination’s official social media channels.