Global Village is set to resume its spectacular fireworks displays this Friday and Saturday at 9:00 pm. This marks the first time the destination has brought back the shows since the regional conflict.

The much-loved displays will light up the night skies on both evenings, with additional fireworks planned throughout the season to mark major events and special celebrations at Global Village. The return of the fireworks is expected to draw large crowds, with families and visitors eager to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere that has become a signature of the destination.

Adding to the weekend atmosphere, guests can also enjoy a new programme of live musical performances at the Falcon Stage from Thursday to Sunday, alongside the usual performances taking place from Monday to Wednesday. Each evening will feature an artist performing three 40-minute sets between 7:30 pm and 10:00 pm, with a rotating line-up of saxophone, qanun, oud and guitar performances. The new music programme is designed to complement the fireworks and give visitors even more reasons to spend their evenings at the park.

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Season 31 highlights

For Diwali, the destination had hosted a special drone show with over 600 drones and a first of its kind Baithak singing activation. From December 1 to 3, Global Village will celebrate the UAE with Eid Al Etihad decorations, special shows, traditional performances: Rawah, Harbiya, Nadbah and Nuaishat and a special drone show.

Season 31 of the destination opened on October 14, featuring 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures. There are more than 3,500 shopping outlets for guests to explore, where they can discover unique traditions, flavours and cultural experiences.

A thrilling new roller coaster will be introduced later in the season for the adrenaline-lovers. Tokyo Rush will feature sharp turns, high-speed action and a thrilling loop. This year, there will be a whopping 40,000 shows and the season introduced Fast Live 2: The Police Strikes Back, an action-packed stunt show.

Due to regional conflict that began on February 28 this year, Season 30 of Global Village closed for over a month, and Eid Al Fitr fireworks and drone shows were canceled following government directives.