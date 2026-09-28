Scam alert: Dubai Global Village warns against fake websites selling VIP Packs

Dubai's popular family destination, the Global Village, has warned the public on Monday, September 28, of fake websites and unauthorised sellers offering VIP Packs ahead of Season 31 opening on October 14.

The park stressed that the exclusive packs are available for purchase only through the official Coca-Cola Arena website, urging visitors to beware of scammers. “No other website, seller or individual is authorised to sell these packs,” it said.

The outdoor destination highlighted that any purchases made through unauthorised sources may involve fraudulent activity, and packs obtained through such sources may be cancelled or deactivated in accordance with the terms and conditions.

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On September 19, Dubai Police have also warned against fake websites and social media accounts promoting fraudulent packages for the new season of Global Village, as scammers attempt to exploit demand for Season 31 offers to steal money and personal information.

The authority urged the public not to be drawn in by unusually low prices or offers that appear unrealistic. Tickets and packages should only be purchased through official and authorised channels, and users should avoid links or accounts from unknown sources.

Season 31 VIP Packs

VIP Packs for Global Village went on sale on September 26. For Season 31, the packs were reimagined around a new "Global Village Story Book" concept. The pack itself becomes a collectible, inspired by the destination's milestone journey.

With six VIP and Mega Pack options available for Season 31, guests can choose the pack that best suits how they want to experience Global Village throughout the season.

Here are the prices of the packs:

The Diamond VIP Pack is priced at Dh7,900 with a priority booking fee of Dh1,000

The Platinum is available for Dh3,490 with a Dh500 fee

The Gold for Dh2,490 with a Dh300 fee

The Silver for Dh 1,890 with a Dh200 fee

Anyone aged 18 or older holding a valid Emirates ID is eligible to purchase.

The returning Mega Gold and Mega Silver VIP Packs will combine Global Village’s premium privileges with bundled Dubai Parks and Resorts seasonal passes or tickets. Priced at Dh4,990 and Dh 3,490 respectively, the Mega Packs offer even greater value for families and frequent guests.

Season 31 of Global Village is scheduled to run for over seven months until May 2027. Operation under the theme 'A More Wonderful World', it will bring back its entertainment, dining, and shopping attractions for its visitors.