Dubai: Global Village season 30 to open with new attractions, fire and light show

UAE residents eagerly await the opening of Global Village for season 30, which organisers have said will be the best one yet.

The attraction opens for its 30th edition on Wednesday, October 15 at 6pm.

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, “Global Village has evolved from a local concept into a true international phenomenon, cementing its place as the UAE’s most successful homegrown entertainment destination. Last season alone, we welcomed more than 10.5 million guests, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for entertainment and tourism. As we mark the milestone of Season 30, we are excited to open our doors once again with an unparallelled mix of attractions, shopping, dining and world-class entertainment experiences for visitors from every corner of the globe.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Running until May 10, 2026, Season 30 is set to be the most remarkable to date with 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures from around the world, featuring more than 3,500 shopping outlets, over 250 dining options, more than 40,500 shows and more than 200 rides, games and attractions, all carefully curated to enhance guest experiences.

Over 250 dining options await guests this season, including the Restaurant Plaza, which houses 11 double-storey restaurants offering a variety of global cuisines. Located next to the Carnaval fun-fair area, the plaza overlooks the Falcon Stage, a lively centre stage for live performances.

Enhanced experiences

Fiesta Street is making a grand return this season with an impressive upgrade, offering more space to explore its vibrant kiosks.

The Railway Market, now rebranded as Dessert District, is back with an elevated dining experience and countless photo-worthy moments.

Road of Asia is returning with a bold new name, Asia Boulevard, bringing more excitement to the dining and shopping experiences in the park.

The much-loved Happiness Street will feature a stunning new canopy that enhances its atmosphere and adds a refreshing touch to the overall experience.

New attractions

Global Village guarantees fun for families, kids and thrill-seekers alike, featuring over 200 rides, games and attractions, most of which are located at Carnaval.

New rides this season include York Bikes, Toronto Tornado, Desert Dashers, Cape Glider, Rio Rocket and The Little Wonderers. Season 30 will witness the addition of the all-new The Dragon Kingdom, featuring an immersive walk-through experience with 11 themed rooms, each offering a different challenge and atmosphere — blending fantasy, mystery and adventure.

Lastly, the biggest haunted house, The Horror Hotel, formerly known as House of Fear, is coming back this season with a brand-new look and enhanced experience.

The area in front of the Egypt pavilion and extending all the way to the front of the Iran pavilion will be reimagined into ‘Gardens of the World,’ a new attraction with an exotic arrangement of flowers and landmark icons from around the world. Another special highlight this season is the Season 30 cake monument located at Arabian Square, in celebration of Global Village’s 30th Season, offering visitors a picture-worthy moment.

An extraordinary lineup of over 40,500 shows featuring 450 world-class performers from more than 30 nationalities will be taking centre stage again. A brand-new stunt show, Fast Live Spectacular, debuts this season, featuring epic battles between stunt teams, Tokyo-style drifting, motorbike jumps, fire, explosions and iconic cars.

The Main Stage will host international shows such as Retumbar, Red Hot Chili Pipers, Mayumana, Burn the Floor, Dhol Foundation and Swan Lake, in addition to a spectacular lineup of bespoke shows produced by the Global Village Entertainment team, such as the Haunted House, Boom Bollywood, Slam, Scatty Chapati and many more. For younger guests, the Kids Theatre will feature exclusive performances from Care Bears and PJ Masks.

This season also debuts an exciting new fire and light show, next to the Dragon Lake. Additionally, a fresh light show will be introduced in front of the main stage, enhanced with festoon lighting that adds a wonderful charm to the area. True to tradition, the renowned Global Village firework shows will light up the skies above the destination every Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Enhanced parking and signage

Global Village is committed to delivering exceptional guest experience, with enhanced services across all parking zones and prominently displayed directional signs inside the park, along with Way Finding screens across the destination for added convenience.

Tickets are now available for purchase through official Global Village channels such as the app, website Globalvillage.ae and ticketing gates at all entrances, with prices remaining unchanged. The weekday ticket is valid from Sunday to Wednesday (excluding public holidays), while the any day ticket offers flexibility to visit on any day, including public holidays. Tuesdays are reserved for families and ladies (except on public holidays).

With a packed calendar of events lined up all the way through to the season's closure on May 10, 2026, Global Village is committed to delivering an unparalelled guest journey, inspiring countless return visits.