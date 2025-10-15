Global Village turns 30: How live music parades, stalls lit up evening for visitors

It felt more like a weekend for visitors at Global Village today. From the moment the gates opened, thousands of visitors including families, and tourists swarmed the park to enjoy the season’s first evening filled with food, shopping, and excitement.

Among the festivities, was a wonderful parade, which began sharply at 6pm, breathing life into the the park. More than 20 different types of performances filled the main avenue, with artists in colourful costumes dancing to live tunes.

The highlight was a special parade by the Dubai Police band, featuring traditional Emirati rhythms along with displays of their supercars, sports bikes, and bicycles.

After the parade, visitors began exploring the pavilions to see what’s new this season. From Asia to Europe, every corner of the park offered something different like handmade crafts, traditional dresses, gadgets and even home decor.

“Every year we find something new and throughout the season, we always get something for us, our home, and relatives in hometown,” said Sara A, a resident of JVC who came with her son, and her brother's family. “This time, I noticed new food stalls and some upgraded pavilions, it’s nice to see how it keeps changing.”

Shopping topped most visitors' list. “I came to check the new items from the Turkish and Indian pavilions,” said Ruksana Khan, who visited with her family. “We bought some clothes and handmade items. The prices are good and the quality is nice.”

As evening turned into night, the smell of food filled the air. Long queues formed at the food stalls serving grilled meat, shawarmas, and fries. “People started coming soon after the parade,” said Ali Hasan, who runs a steak stall. “The turnout was really good today. We did not expect so much visitors. People are liking our steaks.”

After having a satiating meal, many headed for dessert, with some stopping at a Barakat counter to try their new ice creams — a new introduction at Global Village. “We have brought our range of fresh fruit ice creams for the first time here. These ice creams have fruits covered in chocolate, which is covered in the ice cream,” said Deepak T, business development manager at Barakat. “The response has been good, families are enjoying the new flavours, especially the tropical ones.”

Children had their share of fun too. The play area was buzzing with laughter as they enjoyed go-karting, small rides, and games. Parents watched from nearby benches, capturing photos as their kids screamed with joy.