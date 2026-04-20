Global Village opens after 51 days: Dh25 tickets, family passes explained
The 30th edition of Dubai's popular family destination is scheduled to end on May 10, 2026, but it is not yet known if the season will be extended.
- PUBLISHED: Mon 20 Apr 2026, 1:03 PM
After 51 days of precautionary closure due to the US-Iran war, Global Village is reopening its gates on Monday, April 20, at 5pm. Many UAE residents shared their excitement on social media when the news was announced.
Here is everything you need to know about the entertainment destination:
Tickets
Recommended For You
Visitors can buy tickets online or on the app before arriving at Global Village. Weekday tickets valid Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays, start at Dh25 per person. Any day tickets cost Dh30. Children under 3, seniors over 65, and people of determination have free entry. Tuesdays are reserved exclusively for families and women.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels
Visitors can also buy a Family Fun Pass, which includes four entry tickets, a Wonder Pass card pre-loaded with 400 points, and a complimentary ride at Carnaval.
Timings
The park will be open from 5pm to midnight daily. The 30th edition of the entertainment destination is scheduled to end on May 10, 2026, but it is not yet known if the season will be extended.
Restrictions on entry
Some items are prohibited inside the park, according to the Global Village website. Segways, scooters, bicycles, hoverboards, skateboards, and roller skates are not allowed. Chairs, tables, and carpets are also prohibited.
Attractions
The landmark Season 30 has 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, featuring:
More than 3,500 shopping outlets
Over 250 dining options
More than 40,500 free entertainment shows and
More than 200 rides, games and attractions
Visitors can buy multi-use Wonder Pass cards starting at Dh175 to access various rides and attractions across the destination. Here are some attractions to explore:
Carnaval - The family funfair park has a blend of various rides and arcade games among other attractions for visitors
Neon Galaxy - A challenge zone that features 10 thrilling games
The Dragon Kingdom - An immersive walk-through experience with 11 themed rooms, each offering a different challenge and atmosphere, blending fantasy, mystery and adventure
Shooting Zone - From airsoft shooting to assisted smart shooting, this zone tests guests’ marksmanship
Guest Services
Visitors to Global Village can make use of the following services:
Shopping trolleys- These can be rented at the gate of the park
Global Village passport- Visitors can make their trip more fun by buying a Global Village passport for Dh10 and getting stamps from every pavilion they visit
Baby cart- Single and double-seated baby carts are available for rent starting from Dh15
Wheelchair- Two types of wheelchairs can be rented at the park, starting from Dh10
Electric seated scooters- Those who would like to get around the park without walking can rent an electric scooter, starting from Dh75
Locker rooms- Guests have the option of putting away their valuables in lockers starting from Dh15
Portable charging stations- Visitors can rent a power bank from dedicated stations starting from Dh10
Medical support- A clinic and smart pharmacy are available on site for any medical needs