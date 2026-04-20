Global Village opens after 51 days: Dh25 tickets, family passes explained

After 51 days of precautionary closure due to the US-Iran war, Global Village is reopening its gates on Monday, April 20, at 5pm. Many UAE residents shared their excitement on social media when the news was announced.

Here is everything you need to know about the entertainment destination:

Tickets

Visitors can buy tickets online or on the app before arriving at Global Village. Weekday tickets valid Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays, start at Dh25 per person. Any day tickets cost Dh30. Children under 3, seniors over 65, and people of determination have free entry. Tuesdays are reserved exclusively for families and women.

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Visitors can also buy a Family Fun Pass, which includes four entry tickets, a Wonder Pass card pre-loaded with 400 points, and a complimentary ride at Carnaval.

Timings

The park will be open from 5pm to midnight daily. The 30th edition of the entertainment destination is scheduled to end on May 10, 2026, but it is not yet known if the season will be extended.

Restrictions on entry

Some items are prohibited inside the park, according to the Global Village website. Segways, scooters, bicycles, hoverboards, skateboards, and roller skates are not allowed. Chairs, tables, and carpets are also prohibited.

Attractions

The landmark Season 30 has 30 pavilions representing over 90 cultures, featuring:

More than 3,500 shopping outlets

Over 250 dining options

More than 40,500 free entertainment shows and

More than 200 rides, games and attractions

Visitors can buy multi-use Wonder Pass cards starting at Dh175 to access various rides and attractions across the destination. Here are some attractions to explore:

Carnaval - The family funfair park has a blend of various rides and arcade games among other attractions for visitors

Neon Galaxy - A challenge zone that features 10 thrilling games

The Dragon Kingdom - An immersive walk-through experience with 11 themed rooms, each offering a different challenge and atmosphere, blending fantasy, mystery and adventure

Shooting Zone - From airsoft shooting to assisted smart shooting, this zone tests guests’ marksmanship

Guest Services

Visitors to Global Village can make use of the following services: