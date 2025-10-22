Look: Global Village mascots hand out freebies, gift boxes to passengers at DXB

Some travellers at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) were surprised with a warm welcome and exciting freebies upon their arrival into Dubai recently.

Passengers at Terminal 3 this past weekend may have spotted three famous figures — Zoya, Waleef and Ozka — at the baggage claim area. These adorable animal mascots represent Global Village, and came bearing gifts from the destination.

In celebration of its milestone 30th season, which began last week, Global Village surprised 1,000 passengers arriving into Dubai at Terminal 3 with gift boxes.

Each box had the words “Pick me up! I’m your welcome gift" printed in prominent letters, eliciting curiosity and smiles from travellers. Upon opening the box, recipients found exclusive Season 30 memorabilia such as themed water bottles and bags.

The mascots added to the fun atmosphere, posing for photos and greeting those passing by while handing out the boxes.