Global Village 2021: 10 new attractions, upgrades to look forward to

A coffee shop overlooking the lake; a new iconic structure; and new and modified walkways are among the upgrades Global Village will feature for its 2021 season.
The destination reopens for its 26th season on October 26, 2021.
Here is all that’s new:
1. The bridge that connects India and Africa pavilions will have a new theme this season. Inspired by Budapest's famous 'Margaret Bridge', it will have a unique coffee shop overlooking the lake.
2. A new and “iconic Instagram-able” structure near the Arabian Square will be unveiled when season 26 kicks off. This structure will be placed on a pedestrian roundabout.
3. A new corridor now connects Happiness Street with the newly named Fireworks Avenue.
4. The avenue leading to Carnaval will also be home to a new fountain feature.
5. Fiesta Street will introduce more street food kiosks this season.
6. Street entertainment is back.
7. Dotto trains will bring guests to and from the parking zones.
8. Walkways have been modified to avoid crowding on busier days. This will help ensure smooth flow of visitors between popular outlets and pavilions.
9. The seating area around the main stage has been expanded to accommodate more people.
10. Audio-visual quality has been enhanced for performances on the main stage.
Muhannad Ishaq, senior manager – Guest Relations at Global Village, said: “As part of this season’s infrastructure upgrades, we have introduced more seating areas, adjusted some of the paths to improve guest movement, improved our main stage experience and much more.”
