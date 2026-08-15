Why nearly 700 people are competing for 30 Global Shapers spots in Abu Dhabi

Sarah AlKaabi studied at NYU Abu Dhabi and Harvard University, works in Abu Dhabi Government, and leads the Emirates Global Youth Council in the United States. She is now competing for something that offers no salary and will demand more of her time.

"The unpaid part is closer to the point than an obstacle," AlKaabi said. "I'm a citizen of a country that gave me my education and my opportunities. Serving it isn’t something I want to make conditional on compensation."

She is one of close to 700 people expected to apply for up to 30 places in the Global Shapers Abu Dhabi Hub's 2026-27 cohort. Around 100 candidates are expected to progress to deeper assessment before the final group is selected. Applications close on August 15 at 11.59pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The numbers make the intake unusually competitive for what is, in practical terms, a voluntary community-service role.

Applicants who spoke to Khaleej Times described the draw similarly: access to people outside their usual circles, a chance to work across sectors and a platform to turn ideas into projects in Abu Dhabi.

Why compete for an unpaid role?

For AlKaabi, the answer begins with the limits of the networks she already has.

"My network is institutional: government, university, corporate," she said. "Global Shapers connects me to people doing the work on the ground in Abu Dhabi whose work makes the city what it is."

"In government, you see the bird's-eye view. Global Shapers puts you with people who live its outcomes. I want that full picture."

Aysha Alzaabi, who is preparing to enter university, said she sees the time commitment differently.

“I see committing my time to Global Shapers as an investment in myself rather than something I expect to be paid for,” she said. “The value of being paid isn’t as important to me as the people I’ll work with, the perspectives I’ll gain and, most importantly, the impact we can create together for the UAE.”

What would they actually work on?

AlKaabi wants to focus on financial literacy, investment, education and employment, particularly how young people make decisions that can shape years of their lives.

“I care about bridging discussion and direct impact,” she said. "I'd measure it by whether someone changed a decision, or was able to view a decision differently because of our work, not by attendance.”

Entrepreneur and creative director Eissa Al Awadhi wants stronger pathways for young Emiratis into the creative economy and private sector.

Al Awadhi founded Ma3an Art Production while at university and now works with organisations in Abu Dhabi. He said young creative talent exists, but access and practical experience do not always follow.

“There is a lot of talent, but not always enough access, exposure or practical experience,” he said. “I want to help bridge that gap through mentorship, training and real opportunities.”

For Alzaabi, the issue is less fixed. What she wants is a place where people can identify gaps in the city and then do something about them.

“What excites me is taking an idea beyond conversation and turning it into something people can genuinely see and benefit from,” she said.

Why collaboration matters

Part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Community, the Abu Dhabi Hub works with government entities, businesses, universities and community organisations. Its projects have included financial literacy, emerging technology, wellbeing and intergenerational connection. A financial-literacy initiative was developed with the Lisbon Hub, while SHAPE MENA in 2023 brought Shapers from across the region to Abu Dhabi.

Existing local projects include Our Connections, which brought younger and older members of the community together through walks and conversation, and AI-literacy sessions aimed at helping older residents understand practical uses of emerging technology.

For Al Awadhi, whose own network is concentrated in the creative industry, that cross-sector mix is part of the appeal.

"Global Shapers would expose me to people solving completely different challenges," he said. "I want to learn from other sectors, challenge my own thinking and collaborate on initiatives that are bigger than what any of us could build individually."

Alzaabi put it more simply, "I'm looking for a space where being surrounded by accomplished people isn’t the end goal. Working with them is."

Rashed AlShamsi, Vice Curator of the Hub, said the group is looking for people "already creating positive impact" who are ready to turn ideas into action.

By August 15, hundreds of applicants will have made that case. Up to 30 will get the chance to show what they can build together.