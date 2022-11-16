Global Media Congress: Media an important driver of UAE’s economic development, says Mona Al Marri

The media professional said that the country has become a model for spreading knowledge and exchanging experiences, which is very important to the Arab region

Photo: Twitter

Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 2:42 PM

The media sector is one of the most important main engines within the UAE’s economic and development strategy and vision, which keeps pace with that rapid development through young competencies in the sector and creative media talents, said a UAE media professional.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Director General of the Media Office of the Government of Dubai, said at the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi that the UAE government was providing all forms of support such as training, infrastructure and many educational programs to the young people to motivate them so they can become professionals and create good media content.

“The Arab media is facing many challenges, and needs solidarity and integration in a clear way that anticipates the future,” she said stressing that the UAE government has created the building block to find Emirati and Arab cadres who lead this important and vital sector.

She noted that the UAE has always provided all the necessary support to the Arab media sector, not only the local ones.

ALSO READ:

Al Marri said people of the UAE enjoy a future government and a leadership that looks forward to the future.

“Since the establishment of the UAE until today, all government initiatives in all sectors, including the media, are proactive and have an impact on the current time and extend to future generations,” she said.

The media professional said that the UAE has become a model for spreading knowledge and exchanging experiences, which is very important to the Arab region and extends to other countries in the world as well. She says the country always seeks progress and prosperity within the global race.

Al Marri noted that the Global Media Congress is a creative platform for media talents and an opportunity for Arab and international ideas to meet.

Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting of the Republic of Zimbabwe, also confirmed that the media industry is currently a major driver of sustainable development in societies.

“The Global Media Congress is an important global beacon through which we review our vision for the future and our development aspirations. In order to strengthen unity in our society and work hand in hand for prosperity, progress and growth,” she said.

She added: “The traditional media faces many challenges and fights hard to survive. The Global Media Congress gives us the opportunity to discuss this vital matter, exchange views, and do something like brainstorming in order to protect the media industry in the world and develop a forward-looking vision for its development.”