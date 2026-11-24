For months, they had been names, photographs and stories in Khaleej Times. Last week, many of those people came together for the Global Indians Gathering.

Held at The Arts Club Dubai, the event was part of Global Indians of the UAE, a year-long Khaleej Times initiative supported by Standard Chartered.

The gathering did exactly what its theme, ‘Where stories become connections’, promised. From entrepreneurs and educators to business leaders and technology innovators, guests exchanged experiences and made new connections.

The project began earlier this year with Women on the Rise, followed by The Next Tech Generation, The New Generation and Bridge Builders.

Across the four instalments, Khaleej Times profiled nearly 100 Indians whose journeys reflected the different ways the UAE has enabled people to build businesses, pursue ambitions and contribute to the community.

Their stories were also brought together in a coffee table book titled Global Indians of the UAE: Lives, Lessons, Legacies.

Stories that deserve to be told

A highlight of the morning was the presence of Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who joined the gathering and delivered a special address.

He spoke about the many stories of Indians who have contributed to the UAE's growth and helped shape the relationship between the two countries. He also stressed the importance of documenting these experiences and the Indian community's history in the region.

In his opening remarks, Khaleej Times Chief Content Officer Ted Kemp said journalism must go beyond the daily news to document the people and ideas shaping the UAE. He said the Global Indians initiative reflected that commitment by recognising a community that has contributed to the country's development for generations.

Why the UAE feels like home

That sense of belonging was also a recurring theme in a panel discussion titled The Global Indian - Roots, ambition and the future, moderated by Khaleej Times Associate Editor Nasreen Abdulla.

The conversation explored why the UAE has become a place where Indians increasingly want to build not just their careers and businesses, but their futures.

Dr Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery, spoke about her family's three-generation connection to the UAE, which began when her grandfather arrived in the 1960s. Having moved from banking to education, she described building her nursery business as a way of giving back to the country she calls home.

She also spoke about how the discipline and business practices she learnt in banking helped her grow British Orchard into an education business.

Jayshree Gupta, Founder Partner and Managing Director of The In-House Company (THINC), shared an amusing example from her own family.

Her daughter works alongside her in the UAE, while her son, who is in California, often wonders why he is being "punished" by having to remain outside the country.

She also spoke about the Indian Business and Professional Council's efforts to connect young Indians with businesses in the UAE, involving students in industry-focused groups and helping them build relationships with companies, start-ups and other organisations.

For Shifa Yusuffali, Founder and CEO of IdeaCrate, the journey began with a personal need. She wanted a safe, enriching space where her child could play, an idea that eventually grew into a business focused on children and families.

She spoke about how success, for her, meant making a difference in the lives of other families, while stressing the importance of resilience and adaptability for young entrepreneurs.

Neeraj Gupta, CEO of Policybazaar UAE, recalled how familiar Dubai felt when he arrived to establish the company's first international venture in 2018. He spoke about the trust expatriate communities place in Indian businesses, particularly in insurance, where trust is central to the relationship with customers.

He also highlighted the UAE's connectivity as an advantage for entrepreneurs looking to build businesses across markets.

Wasim Benkhadra, Head, CABM, UAE, Middle East and Pakistan & Head of Communications for the UAE, Middle East, and Pakistan, Standard Chartered, spoke about the deep cultural connections between India and the UAE, and how the relationship has grown beyond trade to encompass education, employment and community ties.

He also pointed to a changing trend among Indian families, with young people who studied at prestigious universities overseas increasingly looking to the UAE for career opportunities.