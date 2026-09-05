Global experts to gather in Abu Dhabi to chart Gulf's future at Hili Forum 2026

More than 55 speakers and 1,000 participants from 35 countries will meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the Gulf region. The third edition of the Hili Forum comes at a critical time for the region and evolving international order.

The forum is being held under the theme "Gulf at Crossroads: Conflict, Consequences and Course Correction". The timing is significant. The recent Iran-Israel-US war showed how quickly tensions in the region can affect the whole world, impacting energy markets, trade and international security.

Long viewed primarily through the lenses of energy security and regional geopolitics, the Gulf has emerged as a strategic crossroads where military competition, economic interdependence, technological transformation, connectivity corridors and geopolitical realignment increasingly intersect.

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The conference will take place on September 7 and 8 at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi and is being jointly organised by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA)

The agenda this year

This year’s forum will focus on three main areas: geopolitics, geo-economics and geotechnology.

It will host several discussions that will explore the future of regional security architectures and deterrence, the resilience of critical trade and energy corridors, the growing convergence of technology and geopolitics, and the role of middle powers in shaping the next phase of the international system.

The theme of the conference encourages participants to rethink established assumptions about security, cooperation and global governance at a time when the region is undergoing rapid geopolitical change. It calls for strategic foresight, constructive dialogue and practical policy solutions to manage emerging risks while identifying new opportunities for regional and international collaboration.

The UAE sits at the crossroads of East and West, making it the ideal place for such a gathering. Like the ancient settlement of Hili during the Bronze and Iron Ages, Abu Dhabi today provides a unique setting for bringing together different perspectives and fostering meaningful dialogue.

The Hili Forum brings together policymakers, government officials, thought leaders, academics and international experts to share ideas, build partnerships and discuss future scenarios for a rapidly changing world.