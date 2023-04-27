Global College Malta: A unique learning experience
Established in 2012, Global College Malta is a prominent and cutting-edge private higher education institution in the Mediterranean region.
The College is renowned for providing outstanding postgraduate and undergraduate programmes in business and management with the aim of providing every student with a comprehensive, high-quality education with innovative curricula, thereby preparing students for fulfilling and successful careers.
Global College Malta aspires to give its students the knowledge and abilities they need to thrive in a globally competitive business environment. Whatever course a student decides to take, the institution aims to provide a leading edge and fulfilling educational experience.
Throughout its existence, Global College Malta has established healthy connections with several universities in Europe, North America, and Asia to ensure that its students are exposed to current debates and knowledge in global education.
Global College Malta offers specifically created, high-quality business and management courses, all of which are geared to improve employability. Specific courses are offered in the areas of business management, accounting, finance, health, and social care management, and events and tourism management.
The College believes that its core strength lies in the recognised expertise and teaching abilities of its highly reputable academics who are sourced from all over the world. The College's teachers provide a wealth of comprehensive and cutting-edge teaching, business, and industry experience. The College is always proud to welcome new students and we work closely with them to provide them with a distinctive learning experience, helping them shape a bright future, recognising that every student is the next generation of industry leaders.
The way in which the College operates aligns perfectly with its motto 'Developing People to Their True Potential'. This mission is the cornerstone of what the College does and is reflected in every activity undertaken by Study World Global College Malta.
"At GCM, we believe in shaping our students to create the business leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. We actively support and welcome business ideas from our students. We provide expert guidance, comprehensive business plan formulation support, connections to alumni in related areas of a student's proposed business interest, and introductions to investors and venture capitalists thus creating a perfect launching pad for budding entrepreneurs at our College."
Being true to its title, Global College Malta has students from all over the World, giving the campus a vibrant rainbow of ethnicities, backgrounds, attitudes, and approaches. The College is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment where all people feel supported and valued, enabling them not only to succeed but also to thrive.
After graduating from Global College Malta, our students are working as CEOs, COOs, executive directors, business development managers, operations managers, retail heads, and business heads with leading private and public entities across Europe and Asia.
"At GCM, we emphasise equally practical and theoretical knowledge so our pedagogy is more biased towards experiential learning. Most of our faculty members are accomplished business leaders in their domain thus they carry years of enriching business experience that can be shared with students."
Business cannot be taught solely in the classroom for very obvious reasons, so the College's pedagogy includes visits to businesses, group discussions, case studies, business simulations, participation in business forums, business talks from industry leaders, learning about technological advancement in a business environment, etc.
All of the College's courses are up-to-date, industry-relevant, and actively promote critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, and a positive reflection on the most recent trends and technology required to meet the demands of shifting global environments and markets.
Global College Malta has a well-deserved reputation for excellent quality and has solid and established ties with the Maltese business community. In the future, GCM has plans to launch programmes in the medical and healthcare sector such as allied health programmes, health and social care programmes, and other medical programmes.