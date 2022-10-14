Gitex Global: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Sharjah Government Pavilion

The teeming Saudi contingent speaks in one voice about the digital transformation goal that has been in the works since 2016
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, and Minister of Finance visited the Government of Sharjah Pavilion at Gitex Global on Friday.
Sheikh Maktoum was welcomed by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Government Pavilion at Gitex Global, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office. Sheikh Maktoum was briefed about the state-of-the-art projects showcased at the pavilion and Sharjah Government’s commitment to digitisation.
Ten Sharjah Government entities are showcasing 15 projects and initiatives at their pavilion at Gitex Global. The Department of Town Planning and Survey in Sharjah, Sharjah Police Science Academy, Sharjah City Municipality, Sharjah Archeology Authority, Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Kalba City Municipality, Sharjah International Airport Authority, Sharjah Finance Department, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services and Sharjah Digital Office are present at the pavilion.
The Sharjah Government Pavilion in the Arena Hall at the Dubai World Trade Center has hosted workshops and activities, including visits by senior government officials, VIPS and leading technology experts at Gitex Global 2022.
ALSO READ:
The teeming Saudi contingent speaks in one voice about the digital transformation goal that has been in the works since 2016
The higher projections come amidst rising oil prices as a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine military crisis
A new feature – which includes the use of facial recognition – will allow residents to obtain the identity card from the comfort of their homes
House of Fear is among the new experiences in store during season 27 of the attraction
Work hours have been unified at all centres except two
The project allows engineers, specialists explore the emirate's development in 3D and evaluate vast amounts of data
Winners include two chefs and a first-time participant; they hope to build homes, clear debts and donate to charity using their winnings
Employees could win a Dh1 million grand prize every three months; there are also dedicated prizes for ladies, minors and regular savers