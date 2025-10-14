500 ChatGPT prompts designed G42 chairman's Abu Dhabi home, says CEO

The future is here when homes are designed by ChatGPT, said Peng Xiao, Group CEO, G42, at Gitex Global 2025. He revealed that G42 chairman Sheikh Tahnoun's home was designed with the help of ChatGPT, during a conversation with Sam Altman, Co-Founder and CEO, OpenAI, at the five-day global event taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre,

“If you ever get a chance to visit the new home of my chairman, you will be witnessing this beautiful Japanese architecture compound by the sea in Abu Dhabi. This brand-new Japanese compound was built in less than one year. The reason why it was so fast in delivery is because the entire design was done with him personally prompting ChatGpt 500 times to design this home,” Xiao said.

“In addition to this strategically designed compound in Abu Dhabi, if you visit the office of my chairman, you won't see too many employees, because there is a 10 to one ratio of AI agents working in his office. So, I think, the future is here today, if your home is designed by ChatGPT, if you have more agents working for you than humans. AI has already arrived and is an integral part of our everyday life,” he said during a discussion titled ‘From Early Adoption to AI-Native Societies: Envisioning the Next Era of Intelligence.”

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the chairman of G42, a well-diversifed group with interest in various sectors such as artificial intelligence, data centres, space, and many other facets.

The UAE has been a wonderful partner for showing the world what's possible here to ensuring that there is no AI divide, said Altman.

“The best thing we can do to ensure that we don't have that divide is to make AI abundant, and the UAE teaches you how to use it, to make it available everywhere, to have every country embrace it. The UAE has been a wonderful partner for showing the world what's possible here. The UAE agrees with us on how important it is to do this globally and responsibly as well,” Altman said while speaking virtually from the US, along with Peng Xiao, Group CEO, G42, UAE, at Gitex Global 2025, which is underway at the Dubai World Trade Centre.