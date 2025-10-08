Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan announces Gitex to move to Expo City in 2026

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced that preparations have commenced to relocate Gitex, together with Expand North Star, to its new home at Expo City Dubai next year.

Marking a fresh chapter in its journey, the event will be held from December 7 to 11, 2026. Sheikh Hamdan also directed the organisation of the world’s first and largest ‘TechCation’ experience at the event, blending technology and lifestyle through citywide activations.

The move is set to advance the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and strengthen the city’s position among the world’s top three urban economies.

After 45 years of firmly installing Dubai and the UAE as leaders on the global technology map, Gitex is set to reshape the international tech events calendar with a 2026 edition that introduces a new dimension of innovation, business, and lifestyle experiences.

TechCation, a next-generation fusion of creativity, discovery, and destination appeal, will debut at the event, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global destination — a standing validated by its number one ranking in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations Awards 2024.

The event’s shift to December is a repositioning that places it at the heart of Dubai’s vibrant tourism season, offering international tech executives and investors a chance to explore the city’s distinctive social and cultural calendar, providing the perfect backdrop for more immersive and longer stays.

GITEX TechCation has been conceived in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which envisions the city among the world’s top three urban economies by 2033.

The D33 Agenda reinforces Dubai’s status as a preferred destination for technology leaders, investors, and digital nomads — offering an exceptional environment built on world-class business, cultural, and lifestyle infrastructure in one of the world’s safest and most connected cities.