Gitex 2025: Vehicle inspection time cut from 17 minutes to 7 with new RTA tech

A new system rolled out by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will bring down the time taken to inspect a vehicle from 17 minutes to seven. Designed to be like a drive-through vehicle check platform, the AutoCheck 360 scan will utilise 26 cameras to take 40,000 photos of a car to ensure that it is fit enough to be driven on the UAE roads.

Currently, the RTA vehicle inspection system examines a vehicle on nine criteria. Once the AutoCheck is rolled out, artificial intelligence (AI) systems will do every all the required testing.

“We are also using computer vision, different types of sensors and also laser technology to check the vehicle from different angles for different aspects,” said Musad Al Hammadi, Director of Licensing Systems Department at RTA’s Licensing Agency. “The NPR technology will look at the vehicle identification including its history, make and model. There is also an automated roller that will check the emissions from the vehicle.”

How it works

A 360-degree arch with 16 cameras will do a full instant scan of the car as it passes by, checking with scratches, dents and other issues with the body of the vehicles. At the end of the track, there is a specialised scanner that will check the health of the tyres of the vehicle and ensure that they are free from defects and damages. The sidewalls, manufacturing date and size of the tyre will also be carefully examined. “Earlier, we had the cars lifted by a lever and then someone would go under it and examine,” said Musad. “But now, with technology, the whole thing takes only 15 to 20 seconds.

According to Musad, the system was being tested rigorously to ensure that its inspections were accurate. “What we are trying to do is ensure healthier cars because that means healthier streets,” he said. “These cars are out on the streets, so we are talking about the lives of the people.”

The first system began its testing phase at the beginning of the third quarter of this year and is now available at an Al Wasel vehicle testing center in Jaddaf. He said minor tweaks have been made to the system since the trial began, especially to factor in the changing weather. “By the end of the year, we will have a clear picture on when it can be rolled out to the rest of the emirate,” he said.

Once fully operational, the AutoCheck 360 will be able to inspect approximately 7,500 vehicles every day or 2.3 million cars in a year.