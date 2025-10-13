Gitex 2025: UAE to roll out smart cars to detect visa violators

[Editor's note: From smart cars to dancing robots, follow Khaleej Times' live blog to catch real-time updates about Gitex 2025.]

A new fleet of intelligent cars designed to identify residency and visa violators will soon be deployed in the UAE. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) is showcasing the innovative vehicle at GITEX Global 2025, which runs from October 13 to 17 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The “ICP Inspection Car” is a mobile surveillance unit equipped with advanced artificial intelligence systems for real-time visual monitoring and analysis.

The vehicle is a fully electric car with a range of 680km, powered by clean energy that preserves the environment while maintaining operational efficiency across the UAE’s diverse terrain.

The initiative aims to bolster the efficiency of field inspection teams in processing visa and residency violations securely and instantly, reducing the reliance on traditional methods. The field vehicle is dedicated specifically to smart security inspection purposes, combining sustainability with cutting-edge technology.

The vehicle is equipped with six high-resolution cameras strategically distributed to provide complete perimeter coverage around the vehicle.

The advanced camera system offers visual coverage up to 10 metres in all directions, ensuring comprehensive monitoring of the surrounding area. The integrated design enables seamless operation in various environmental conditions, including day and night operations, dust storms, and extreme heat—critical capabilities for the UAE’s challenging climate.

Internal technologies

Inside the vehicle, inspectors have access to dedicated operational interfaces that display results instantly, allowing for immediate action in the field. The system captures facial images in real time through the cameras, with immediate processing capabilities that eliminate delays. Advanced artificial intelligence algorithms analyse facial features with high speed and precision, ensuring accurate identification.

The vehicle’s recognition system can identify wanted persons instantaneously through sophisticated pattern matching. A smart alert system sends immediate notifications when a match is found with any individual’s record in the database, enabling rapid response. The internal dashboard uses predictive technology to support direct decision-making and maintains a secure, direct link to the Authority’s databases to ensure processing accuracy.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the ICP, stated that the project is an innovation in field control methods. “The goal is to support our inspection teams, enhance the efficiency of handling visa and residency violations immediately and safely, and accelerate the response to emergencies using automated analysis,” he said.

More AI-powered innovations

The ICP is presenting a total of four innovative projects that leverage AI to enhance customer services, reflecting the authority’s leadership in utilising technology to develop its smart services ecosystem.

Smart Faceprint: A comprehensive digital system that uses AI to provide proactive, seamless services. It supports smooth travel and secure payments, aiming to accelerate verification procedures and integrate with various government and private sector platforms.



Smart Contact Centre: An advanced, AI-powered voice platform capable of understanding multiple dialects to process inquiries and provide immediate answers without direct human intervention. The system is designed to handle over 20,000 calls daily, significantly improving response times and service quality.



Domestic Worker Services Package: In collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the ICP has launched a unified “Work Package” platform. This service allows individuals to issue, renew, or cancel residency and complete medical examinations for domestic workers through a single portal, drastically reducing the required steps, visits, and documents.



Major General Al Khaili emphasised that these projects align with the strategic goals of the UAE’s leadership to meet the future needs of customers. “The projects showcased at Gitex are distinguished by their use of artificial intelligence to deliver and accomplish services and develop operational processes. They are innovative projects conceived and developed by Emirati talent within the Authority,” he added, highlighting the ICP’s commitment to supporting the quality of life for the community.