Gitex 2025: Dubai Taxi signs deal with Keeta to increase number of bikes to 500 by 2025-end

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) on Monday signed an agreement with the food delivery app Keeta to increase the number of delivery bikes to 500 by the end of 2025, its chief executive said on Monday.



“We support the e-commerce business by supplying our bikes to the big aggregators in Dubai. We now start to support Keeta, the new entry company here in Dubai and the UAE. We signed a contract for supplying them with about approximately 500 bikes along with the drivers to support them in their business and their logistics,” Mansoor Rahma Alfalasi, CEO of Dubai Taxi Company, told Khaleej Times in an interview on Monday.

Keeta has around 150 bikes operating in the city for the last-mile delivery services.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Alfalasi expects the agreement with Keeta will help create 500 jobs for bike delivery roles.

“We are going to leverage this by adding more and more bikes. We are building that new business line and vertical within DTC. Of course, it's very lucrative for us in terms of the commercial aspect, and also for DTC and the mobility sector. We started with a few bikes, and by the end of this year, we might reach about 3,000. Dubai Taxi may be very soon be the number one provider of these bikes in the region, especially in Dubai,” Alfalasi told Khaleej Times in an interview on the sidelines of Gitex Global 2025, which is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Alex Wei, logistics general manager of Keeta Middle East, signed the agreement with the Dubai Taxi CEO on the first day of Gitex Global.

The initiative is expected to generate over Dh10 million in revenues during the first twelve months.

DTC’s delivery bike segment continues to experience strong growth, with revenues in the second quarter of 2025 increasing by 102 per cent year-on-year to Dh18.2 million.

According to research by Statista, online food delivery revenues alone are projected to surpass Dh5 billion in 2025 with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 3 per cent over the coming years, set to take this figure to close to Dh6 billion by 2030.

“DTC is capitalizing on this growth through its expanding fleet of over 2,000 delivery bikes and advanced operational capabilities,” said Alfalasi.